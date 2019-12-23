Connecticut gets $27M early childhood development grant

Connecticut has been awarded a nearly $27 million federal grant to help further enhance early childhood development programs, the administration of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.

The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will help the state Office of Early Childhood design and launch better, more cost-effective systems to support family resilience and early childhood development. In addition to giving parents a greater voice, it focuses on developing and retaining the early childhood workforce.

Connecticut was positioned to win the grant because the office is a national model integrating programs for young children and families, Commissioner Beth Bye said in a statement.

Through a family-centered approach, the office serves thousands of children each year through child care, preschool, home visiting, health and safety assurance, early intervention, and parenting support.

The three-year grant award starts Jan. 1.


