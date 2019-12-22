Fraction of workers crossed picket lines during CPS strike

CHICAGO (AP) — A fraction of teachers and school support employees crossed picket lines during the Chicago Public Schools strike earlier this year, according to a published report.

Of approximately 32,500 total union employees, 582 employees went to work during the 11-day strike in October, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The newspaper cited records obtained under Illinois public records laws.

An average of 93 of the Chicago Teachers Union's 25,000 members went to work daily, less than 1% of its membership. Similarly, 207 of 7,500 Service Employees International Union Local 73 members went to work during the first seven days of the strike, less than 3%. SEIU reached a contract deal with the district after seven days but continued to picket in solidarity.

Bot unions are allowed to punish strikebreakers under under constitutional bylaws.

SEIU officials said they have no plans to do so.

CTU said it won't seek out strikebreakers but will hold hearings on possible punishments if they're informed who crossed picket lines.

A few dozen teachers on worker visas, part of a foreign-exchange program, worked at the district's central office, school officials said. Union organizers said their immigration status would be threatened if they stopped working.


