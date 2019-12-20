Education foundation closing some school programs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem-Keizer Education Foundation is closing six middle school programs to reduce expenses.

The Statesman Journal reports the programs — located at Straub, Walker, Judson, Crossler, Whiteaker and Leslie middle schools — will affect 800 students, 22 paid staff and 42 volunteers. Executive Director Kelly Carlisle says the closures will save the financially-troubled organization $50,000 this fiscal year.

The foundation supports the education and development of Salem-Keizer Public Schools students through before- and after-school programs, athletic camps, annual events and supply drives.

Carlisle said the organization should be mostly done repaying their debts by summer 2020.

