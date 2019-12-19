New Mexico governor seeks sustained pay raises for teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she wants sustained pay increases for public school employees after a recent round of salary hikes.

Teachers flocked Wednesday night to a town-hall style forum in Albuquerque where Lujan Grisham and three Cabinet secretaries answered questions about public education.

Lujan Grisham said state-funded salary increases this year of at least 6% for public school employees are not enough and that pay for educators “cannot be stagnant.”

Lawmakers convene in January to craft a spending bill for the coming fiscal year with an anticipated $800 million annual general fund surplus. Lujan Grisham also touted her proposal for a new financial trust devoted to early childhood education and an initiative to provide free college tuition for in-state residents.

The governor appeared alongside state secretaries of public education, higher education, early childhood education.

