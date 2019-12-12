Education chief's future on agenda for revamped school board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's newly reorganized state school board was prepared to meet for the first time Thursday, when it could take up the possible removal of the education commissioner.

Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order on his first day in office Tuesday to disband the Kentucky Board of Education and recreate the board with 11 new members. Beshear has expressed concerns about the previous board's support for charter schools.

The new board scheduled a special meeting Thursday. The agenda included “discussion and possible action" to terminate Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis' contract and to possibly appoint an interim commissioner.

The former board members were appointed by Beshear's predecessor, Republican Matt Bevin.

Ten of the former members have sued Beshear, claiming his action violates state law by removing them before their terms expired without just cause.

Bart Greenwald, an attorney for the ousted members, asked a judge on Wednesday to temporarily block Beshear's order to prevent the new board from meeting.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate denied the request later Wednesday. Greenwald told reporters he was prepared to take the case all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Beshear’s deputy general counsel, Travis Mayo, said during Wednesday's hearing that the governor acted within his authority when he restructured the board.


