Massachusetts lawmakers face deadline on surplus budget deal

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is urging Massachusetts lawmakers to quickly come up with a spending plan for $1 billion in surplus tax revenue.

If lawmakers fail to draft a deal by Wednesday afternoon, state Comptroller Andrew Maylor has said his staff would transfer the entire $1 billion into the state's rainy day fund.

Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House and Senate have been unable to agree on a deal.

The Republican governor said he's willing to offer any help to finalize a spending plan which he said is needed to deliver funds for public transportation, school safety initiatives and clean drinking water programs.

Maylor has said the deal must be reached by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Passing such spending bills is usually a routine matter on Beacon Hill.

Legislative leaders had hoped to button down the bill before Thanksgiving but failed.

“I know my colleagues in the Legislature share my sense of urgency to deliver these funds today and we stand ready to assist lawmakers in whatever way possible to enact this critical spending bill," Baker said in a written statement Wednesday.

Debate over the supplemental spending plan is already beginning to bump up against planning for the state budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1.


