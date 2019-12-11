Kansas state board asks districts to pass strict vaping bans

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Board of Education has voted to encourage school districts to pass strict vaping bans.

The policy approved unanimously Tuesday calls for prohibiting students and staff from using, possessing or promoting any tobacco products, including vape pens, while they’re on school property, in school vehicles or at activities, The Kansas City Star reported.

The board also wants districts to bar parents, volunteers, contractors and vendors from using any tobacco products and e-cigarettes “in any district facility, in school vehicles, at school-sponsored activities, programs or events, and on school owned property at all times.”

Kathy Busch, the board’s chairwoman, called the policy recommendation “quite inclusive and definitive.”

“Hopefully we’ll begin to stem the tide, but obviously we haven’t reached that yet, still much work to do as our young people are unfortunately still getting into this and we wish they wouldn’t,” said Busch.

Many school districts in Kansas and Missouri already prohibit the use of e-cigarettes on school property. Several districts also have sued leading e-cigarette maker Juul, including those in Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and Olathe.

But, “I would be surprised if there are really more than a handful of districts that have this comprehensive of a policy,” Mark Thompson, a program consultant for the Kansas Department of Education, told the board.

He said the Kansas vaping task force that wrote the recommendation will turn its attention next to the issues of discipline and helping students quit the habit. “We know that schools are struggling with how to handle situations where students are caught vaping or with vaping devices,” he said.

The task force hopes to have those recommendations ready for districts to use next school year, Thompson said.


Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

How to Support All Students with Equitable Pathways

2019 K-12 Digital Content Report

3-D Learning & Assessment for K–5 Science

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Advancing Literacy with Large Print

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

Response to Intervention Centered on Student Learning

The Nonnegotiable Attributes of Effective Feedback

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>