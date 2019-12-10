Northam proposes boost to early education funding
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing nearly $100 million in new funding to help at-risk preschoolers.
Northam announced Tuesday that his budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session includes a proposed $94.8 million in new funding for early education efforts.
Northam said the new funding would be geared toward helping at-risk children who are 3 and 4 better prepare for kindergarten.
Passing a two-year state spending plan will be a top priority for the General Assembly during the 2020 session. During last month's legislative elections, voters gave Democrats full control of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation.
The governor is expected to share full details of his budget plan next week.
