Michigan Legislature passing deal to end budget impasse

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature was poised Tuesday to restore more than half of the state funding that was vetoed during a budget impasse after Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to a deal related to her ability to make spending moves.

The Senate unanimously voted to undo roughly $574 million of $947 million that Whitmer nixed more than two months ago, and the House planned to follow suit in the afternoon. The bill includes a new provision allowing lawmakers to undo department fund transfers Whitmer makes related to the current budget, though the language might be added to future budget bills, too.

The Senate also passed legislation that would require a governor to notify legislators in advance in the future of fund shifts made by the State Administrative Board and ease the legislative auditor general's ability to obtain documents from the executive branch. GOP legislators had been unhappy that Whitmer unilaterally moved $625 million in conjunction with her vetoes.

“It created a serious problem of being out of balance between the executive office and the Legislature in terms of negotiating and establishing the budget," said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican. “These changes reinstate that balance, so there's a real separation of powers and a real balance of exchange with regards to budgets."

Another bill would require the Legislature to send the governor a budget by July 1, three months before the start of the fiscal year, though it would have no teeth. The constitutional deadline is Oct. 1.

Whitmer vetoed the funding — including $630 million, or 1.8%, of state spending ($947 million with federal funds) — at the budget deadline on Sept. 30 after being sent a budget without her input following a breakdown over short- and long-term road funding.

The legislation would spend $35 million so charter schools get the same funding increase that most traditional K-12 districts received, restore $7 million for 172 rural school districts and $38 million in need-based tuition assistance for students at in-state private colleges.

About $13 million would be revived to keep on the job 119 sheriff's deputies who patrol roads. Nearly $15 million would reimburse jails for housing felons who otherwise may have been sent to state prisons, and roughly $25 million would be restored to rural hospitals — not including higher Medicaid reimbursement rates they also would receive.

“It's really just a good compromise that allowed us to move forward," said Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Flint Democrat. He said Democrats agreed to add the “unenforceable" provision related to fund shifts as a “gesture," but future fights over fund-transferring powers can avoided as long as both sides negotiate the budget as part of talks — which broke down in September.

———

Follow David Eggert on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00


Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

How to Support All Students with Equitable Pathways

2019 K-12 Digital Content Report

3-D Learning & Assessment for K–5 Science

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Advancing Literacy with Large Print

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

Response to Intervention Centered on Student Learning

The Nonnegotiable Attributes of Effective Feedback

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>