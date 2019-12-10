Commissioner outlines changes coming for Providence schools

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's education commissioner plans to release a budget analysis for Providence schools, hire a superintendent and select a new curriculum by the end of the year.

Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green assumed control of the struggling school district Nov. 1. She told The Boston Globe she expects to release an independent financial analysis of the nearly $400 million budget, hire up to six new high-level employees for the district and select a reading and math program to be implemented at the elementary and middle schools next school year.

Infante-Green is also visiting city schools to see for herself what students are learning and the extent of the challenges she's confronting.

The state takeover was announced shortly after a scathing report from researchers at Johns Hopkins University was released in June. The review found the 24,000-student district was beleaguered with low test scores, crumbling infrastructure and widespread dysfunction, concluding that everyone from the school district to the teachers union to the state Department of Education is failing children. Researchers labeled the district among the worst in the nation.

Infante-Green says it will take at least five years to turn the district around. She not currently planning on asking the General Assembly for additional funding, though that could change.


Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

How to Support All Students with Equitable Pathways

2019 K-12 Digital Content Report

3-D Learning & Assessment for K–5 Science

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Advancing Literacy with Large Print

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

Response to Intervention Centered on Student Learning

The Nonnegotiable Attributes of Effective Feedback

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>