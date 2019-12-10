3 students arrested in Broward school threat incidents

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida teens have been arrested for making threats to schools in the last few days in Broward County alone.

Cypress Bay High School in Weston was locked down Dec. 6 after employees received texts and emails warning there would be a shooting there, the sheriff's office said in a news release late Monday.

While a search didn't turn up anything, officials say faculty at the school west of Fort Lauderdale continued to receive threats on Monday. Investigators discovered tracked the threats to a 16-year-old boy and arrested him on charges of making a false report concerning the use of firearms and writing threats to kill. He was taken to a juvenile facility.

On Friday, a 12-year-old girl was arrested after a “death list” of students at nearby Falcon Cove Middle School was posted on Snapchat. She's facing similar charges.

And on Thursday, two Lauderdale Lakes schools were placed on lockdown due to bomb threats. A 14-year-old girl was arrested.

Since a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Florida legislators approved a law making threats of school violence a second-degree felony. Sheriff's officials said in the release that all threats are taken seriously and will be investigated thoroughly.


Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

How to Support All Students with Equitable Pathways

2019 K-12 Digital Content Report

3-D Learning & Assessment for K–5 Science

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Advancing Literacy with Large Print

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

Response to Intervention Centered on Student Learning

The Nonnegotiable Attributes of Effective Feedback

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>