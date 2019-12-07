School district, Department of Justice reach settlement
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington School District has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over complaints of sex discrimination at an elementary school.
Superintendent Yaw Obeng said the complaints were related to student-on-student bullying and harassment, particularly linked to gender fluidity.
Mychamplainvalley.com reports that the settlement was first reported by Burlington High School's student-run newspaper. The Department of Justice investigated after a group of parents had complained that their children at the Sustainability Academy had been subjected to “severe and pervasive sex-based harassment, including assault, that went unaddressed by the district.”
The settlement calls for potential changes in harassment training, the appointment of a district nondiscrimination coordinator and requires the district to do a school climate survey at the elementary school twice a year.
Web Only
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.