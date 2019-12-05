Hogan proposes $3.8B for school construction over 5 years

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan proposed allocating $3.8 billion for Maryland school construction over five years and a separate measure to increase accountability in academic performance during a news conference Thursday, as education funding is expected to be a top issue in the upcoming legislative session.

The Republican said his school construction proposal would be a record amount to cover all funding requests from Maryland's local school districts.

A separate proposal is aimed at giving local communities greater say over how to turn around failing schools. A local school board would create a committee to develop a plan, which could involve changes to curriculum, budget, schedule, staffing or professional development. The committee would be comprised of local residents with experience in education, youth development, management and finance.

“With both of these announcements today on record funding and these accountability measures, we are reaffirming our commitment to increased investment for our schools and classrooms, more accountability for parents, teachers and taxpayers and most importantly, better results for our children,” Hogan said.

The governor made the proposals about a month before the Maryland General Assembly gathers for its annual 90-day session. The legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, will be considering the first update to Maryland's education funding formula since 2002, as well as recommendations that include raising teacher salaries, expanding prekindergarten and steering more money to struggling schools.

While Hogan has expressed support for many of the commission's recommendations, he has criticized the panel and lawmakers for failing to identify how to pay for them. Implementing all of the commission's recommendations has been estimated to cost about $4 billion more a year in a decade.

“After more than three years of meetings, neither the commission nor the legislators who created it have produced any suggestions whatsoever about how to pay for any of these massive spending proposals, which will require billions of dollars in increases in both county and state taxes,” the governor said.

Cheryl Bost, the president of the Maryland State Education Association, said Hogan was using “scare tactics” to build support against the recommendations made by the Kirwan Commission, which is named after the panel's chairman, William Kirwan.

“What was disappointing is I didn't hear anything about the Kirwan recommendations and the key components of those: expanding career technology education, increasing teacher pay, expanding pre-K,” said Bost, who heads the state's largest union. “When we look around the country and internationally, those are programs that we know will improve academics and help us retain the best and brightest educators.”

House Speaker Adrienne Jones said the governor's announcement was short on details, making it hard to respond to them.

“I am pleased, however, that the Governor is finally engaging in a conversation about our public schools after three years of the Kirwan Commission meeting,” said Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat. “I will count that as progress.”

Leading Democrats also have made a school construction proposal that calls for an additional $2.2 billion over several years.

Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat who has been nominated by the Senate Democratic Caucus to become the next Senate president in January, said he believes the governor and lawmakers have common ground on the issue of school construction.

“Maryland finds itself facing a generational opportunity,” Ferguson said. “We have a unique moment to engage together to drive home a comprehensive plan for Maryland's public education system.”


Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

How to Support All Students with Equitable Pathways

2019 K-12 Digital Content Report

3-D Learning & Assessment for K–5 Science

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Advancing Literacy with Large Print

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

Response to Intervention Centered on Student Learning

The Nonnegotiable Attributes of Effective Feedback

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>