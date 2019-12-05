Audit report shows union charity co-mingled Sandy Hook funds
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A preliminary state audit report released Thursday shows a union charity co-mingled more than $115,000 in philanthropic contributions intended to help first responders, educators and staff associated with the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Requested by the House Republican leader and a GOP state representative whose district includes Newtown, where the 2012 mass shooting took place, the auditors found the funds that were mixed with “other sources” rather than segregated in a separate bank account, making it unclear how the United Labor Agency spent the money. The ULA is controlled by the Connecticut AFL-CIO, a labor umbrella organization.
“There's a lot of money missing,” said House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby.
The Sandy Hook Workers Assistance Program was created by the General Assembly in the aftermath of the mass shooting to help replenish lost wages for union and non-union workers as they dealt emotionally with the tragedy that left 26 dead, including 20 children. The ULA eventually became responsible for managing and disbursing funds.
In a written statement, Sal Luciano, the president of both the ULA and the Connecticut AFL-CIO, called the audit report “a shock and a disappointment,” and said the program “has been made whole again.”
