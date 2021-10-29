Why Are Schools Revisiting Gifted Education?
Education Explainer

Why Are Schools Revisiting Gifted Education?

By The Associated Press — October 29, 2021 6 min read
Protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York on Oct. 14, 2021. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination.
Protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York on Oct. 14, 2021. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination.
John Minchillo/AP Photo
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

New York City officials announced plans this month for its school system, the country’s largest, to phase out its program for gifted and talented students.

The screening test the city has given to 4-year-olds used to identify gifted and talented students had drawn controversy for years, but several other districts have been reassessing gifted programs, in which Black and Latino students are often underrepresented.

A look at the state of gifted and talented programs:

See Also

Protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York on Oct. 14, 2021. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination.
Protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York on Oct. 14, 2021. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination.
John Minchillo/AP Photo
Education Schools Debate: Gifted and Talented, or Racist and Elitist?
The Associated Press, October 29, 2021
6 min read

Why do gifted programs exist?

When a kindergartner is already reading chapter books or a third grader is well beyond multiplication, teachers often struggle to keep them engaged. Enter gifted and talented programs, which serve about 3.3 million students nationwide.

Most often, students are identified based on their IQ or how they score on a standardized test. Sometimes a teacher makes a recommendation or a parent pushes for it.

But experts don’t agree about whom the programs should serve. What about kids from poor neighborhoods who aren’t acing standardized tests but are learning faster than their classmates? Should artistically talented students or those with strong leadership skills qualify?

“The debate is ‘Gifted at what?’” said Marcia Gentry, director of Purdue University’s Gifted Education Research and Resource Institute.

See Also

121819 Twice Gifted
Special Education Collection Gifted Education: Opening the Gates
December 18, 2019

The programs vary widely. In some schools, students attend regular classes most of the time but are pulled out once or twice a week to participate in special activities like a Socratic debate. In other districts, students test into specific gifted schools or programs in which they are mostly or entirely separated from “nongifted” peers.

Does the federal government require gifted programs?

No. Instead, each state decides whether such programs will be required. They are fully funded in only four states, according to the Davidson Institute, a nonprofit that serves exceptionally gifted students. Another eight states neither require gifted education nor fund it. Other states are somewhere in between.

“The big problem with there not being a federal mandate is that it really matters where you live, what ZIP code you live in. It dictates what you’re going to get,” said Stacy Hawthorne, of the Davidson Institute.

Nationwide, only 56 percent of the nation’s schools teach students who have been identified as gifted and talented, according to Purdue’s Gifted Education Research and Resource Institute.

Do they make a difference?

A 2001 study that is often cited by gifted-program advocates found that adolescents identified as gifted pursued doctoral degrees at rates over 50 times what is seen in the general population.

Some research, though, suggests that the effect is less profound, with only science achievement improving for those attending a gifted and talented magnet program. And yet another study found that when schools move to stop grouping mathematics students into advanced and regular levels, often called tracking, high-achieving students achieve at the same levels, and middle- and low-achieving students score at significantly higher levels.

Who is moving away from gifted programs?

New York City is the first major school system to entirely phase out its program for gifted and talented students.

Seattle, meanwhile, ended a program for gifted middle school students. And a proposed math curriculum overhaul in California sought to end the practice of placing students in either regular or advanced placement math tracks starting in sixth grade. But the proposal, derided by critics as “woke math,” has been tabled.

In Virginia, a premier public high school has dramatically increased the number of Black and Hispanic students offered admission under a new application system. Other districts, like Montgomery County, Maryland, and Broward County, Florida, also have overhauled their admissions process.

Why are districts making changes?

Gifted and talented programs are getting a closer look as the nation reexamines racial justice issues.

And the data is startling: Only 8 percent of students in gifted and talented programs are Black, although they make up 15 percent of the nation’s public school enrollment. Latinos, similarly, make up 18 percent of gifted program enrollment but a 27 percent share of the overall student population, the most recent federal numbers show.

The reasons have nothing to do with intelligence, Gentry and other experts say. The public school teachers who often make the referrals are about 80 percent white. But when a Black child has a teacher of the same race, they have a higher probability to be admitted, a 2016 study found.

Affluent families also are much more likely to be able to shell out money for test-preparation classes and tutors. And if they don’t like the results of school testing, they can pay afford to pay for their own private testing.

What role has racism played in the history of gifted programs?

Racism has been intertwined with gifted education from the very beginning.

Just three years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned segregated education in its landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling, Russia launched the Sputnik satellite. That raised fears that the country was falling behind technologically and led to an explosion in gifted and talented programs.

Donna Ford, a gifted and urban education expert at Ohio State University, said it is no accident that gifted education took off as schools integrated.

Some gifted programs emerged in magnet schools, designed to lure white children to predominately Black neighborhoods to integrate them. In other districts, the gifted programs were set up to keep white families from leaving public schools and taking their tax dollars with them.

Ford noted that the man recognized as the father of the gifted education movement was a prominent eugenicist.

Lewis Terman, who believed that the human race could be improved through selective and restrictive breeding, is credited with revamping one of the earliest IQ exams in 1916 and then following some of the highest scorers on his still-in-use Stanford-Binet test throughout their lives.

A recent proposal to commemorate his research in the field’s flagship publication, Gifted Child Quarterly, led to a massive controversy before it was scrapped.

“Our organization almost came apart,” recalled James L. Moore III, also a professor at Ohio State.

What is changing?

The plan in New York is to offer accelerated instruction for all elementary school students. Experts are skeptical it will work, though.

“The way to change it isn’t what New York is doing, which is to get rid of all the programing,” Gentry said. “What you do is you fix the problem. You say we have to open the programs up and make them accessible to kids who we have been excluding.”

Many districts are trying to do just that, said Lauri Kirsch, president of the National Association of Gifted Children. She said the best approach is to screen all students and to do so multiple times. She said districts also shouldn’t just rely on an IQ test or a teacher referral to identify them. Some districts use nonverbal tests to identify students who aren’t native English speakers.

Kirsch said that “there’s no perfect way” but that districts that have made changes have seen improvement in finding students from diverse backgrounds.

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
New York

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Tue., November 02, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Using Integrated Analytics To Uncover Student Needs
Overwhelmed by data? Learn how an integrated approach to data analytics can help.

Content provided by Instructure
Register
Thu., November 04, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar How Pandemic Tech Is (and Is Not) Transforming K-12 Schools
The COVID-19 pandemic—and the resulting rise in virtual learning and big investments in digital learning tools— helped educators propel their technology skills to the next level. Teachers have become more adept at using learning management
Register
Wed., November 10, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Strengthening Parent-Teacher Collaboration Around Learning and Thinking Differences
After a year of interrupted learning, parent-teacher collaboration has never been more important for supporting students – especially those with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. But starting and navigating these conversations isn’t
Content provided by Understood & National Parent Teacher Association
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Fla. Withholds Funding From School Districts Over Mask Mandates, U.S. Ed. Dept. Reacts
The state has withheld funding from two school districts over their coronavirus mask mandates, flouting threats from White House officials.
The Associated Press
1 min read
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. 
Marta Lavandier/AP
Education U.S. Limits Immigration Arrests at Schools and 'Protected' Areas
It is the latest in a series of immigration policies under President Joe Biden aimed at taking a more targeted approach to enforcement.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Sept. 24, 2021.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Sept. 24, 2021.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Education Students Argue Civics Education Is a Constitutional Right, Continue Court Fight
Students nationwide need to know how to participate in the political process and exercise their constitutional rights, their lawyers argue.
The Associated Press
4 min read
High school teacher Natalie O'Brien, center, hands out papers during a civics class called "We the People," at North Smithfield High School in North Smithfield, R.I., on March 8, 2017. Students in Rhode Island are asking a federal appeals court to affirm that all public school students have a constitutional right to a civics education because they feel they aren't taught how to meaningfully participate in a democratic and civil society.
High school teacher Natalie O'Brien, center, hands out papers during a civics class called "We the People," at North Smithfield High School in North Smithfield, R.I., on March 8, 2017. Students in Rhode Island are asking a federal appeals court to affirm that all public school students have a constitutional right to a civics education because they feel they aren't taught how to meaningfully participate in a democratic and civil society.
Steven Senne/AP
Education Senators Put YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat on the Defensive on Kids' Online Safety
Senators questioned executives from YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat about what they’re doing to ensure young users’ safety on their platforms.
The Associated Press
5 min read
The Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York, on Aug. 9, 2017. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children.
The Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York, on Aug. 9, 2017. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children.
Richard Drew/AP
Load More ▼