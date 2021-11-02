Breaking: All K-12 Students Can Now Get the COVID-19 Vaccine. Here's What It Means for Schools
Texas Governor Adopts Lawmaker’s Probe of Books in Schools
Education

Texas Governor Adopts Lawmaker’s Probe of Books in Schools

By The Associated Press — November 02, 2021 2 min read
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 8, 2021.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 8, 2021.
Eric Gay/AP
Austin , Texas -

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has joined a conservative Republican lawmaker’s campaign to investigate books that cover race, gender identity, and sexual orientation in public schools.

State Rep. Matt Krause, who chairs the House General Investigating Committee, has sent state and local school officials a list of more than 800 books dealing with those subjects and related issues, asking them to search for the books on their campuses. Krause wants the schools to advise which of the books and how many they possess, where they are kept, and how they were paid for.

Many of the books on the list were written by women, people of color, and LGBTQ writers and cover topics including teen pregnancy and abortion. Krause’s inquiry comes after Abbott signed a law similar to those approved by legislatures in other GOP-controlled states limiting how race and racism can be taught in schools. In Texas, that includes the idea that the advent of slavery in what is now the United States marks the true founding of the nation.

Critical race theory — an academic way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism — became a lightning rod for the Republican-dominated Legislature this year.

In a letter first reported by The Texas Tribune, the Fort Worth Republican also demanded that school districts report any other books that could cause students “guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex or convey that a student, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

Krause’s list included such celebrated works as “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by William Styron, “The Cider House Rules” by John Irving, the graphic novel version of “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.

Krause is challenging incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican attorney general nomination in next year’s primaries. He gave the districts until Nov. 12 to respond, but he did not specify why he wanted the information or the consequences for failing to comply.

Krause did not respond to a telephone message from The Associated Press, but The Tribune reported that he declined to comment.

Fans of Angie Thomas, a Jackson, Miss., resident whose book, "The Hate U Give," has been on a national young adult best-seller list for over 80 weeks, show off their copies at a reception and book signing for the author, in Jackson on Oct. 10, 2018. Thomas' novel has crossed over to a wider audience than simply young adults. The reception honored her writing as well as the coming release of the big screen adaption of the first novel.
The young adult best-seller "The Hate U Give" was one of the top 10 most challenged books of 2020.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Curriculum Calls to Ban Books by Black Authors Are Increasing Amid Critical Race Theory Debates
Madeline Will, September 30, 2021
8 min read

In a letter dated Monday, Abbott warned the head of the Texas Association of School Boards that parents are worried that schools are exposing students to “pornography or other inappropriate content,” even though the group has no role in approving what students read or study.

“A growing number of parents of Texas students are increasingly alarmed about some of the books and other content found in public school libraries that are extremely inappropriate in the public education system. The most flagrant examples include clearly pornographic images and substance that have no place in the Texas education system,” the Republican governor wrote to association Executive Director Dan Troxell.

Abbott, who is running for reelection, did not specify what images he regarded as pornographic or what content he believed was inappropriate.

The school board association said in a statement that most districts leave the supervision of library materials up to individual district administrations and staff.

“The role of a school board primarily includes establishing a strategic plan for the district, adopting policies in public meetings, approving the district’s budget, and selecting and evaluating a superintendent,” the association said.

Read Next

Education Schools Debate: Gifted and Talented, or Racist and Elitist?
Vocal parents are blaming gifted and talented programs for worsening racial segregation and inequities in the country’s education system.
The Associated Press
6 min read
Protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York on Oct. 14, 2021. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination.
Protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York on Oct. 14, 2021. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination.
John Minchillo/AP Photo
Education Explainer Why Are Schools Revisiting Gifted Education? An Explainer
New York City officials announced plans for its school system to phase out its program for gifted and talented students.
The Associated Press
6 min read
Protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York on Oct. 14, 2021. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination.
Protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York on Oct. 14, 2021. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination.
John Minchillo/AP Photo
Education Former Vice President Mike Pence Wades Into School Debate Roiling Va. Governor's Race
Pence, who is widely thought to be preparing a 2024 presidential run, hailed activist parents decrying some school curricula as un-American.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about educational freedom at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Education Fla. Withholds Funding From School Districts Over Mask Mandates, U.S. Ed. Dept. Reacts
The state has withheld funding from two school districts over their coronavirus mask mandates, flouting threats from White House officials.
The Associated Press
1 min read
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. 
Marta Lavandier/AP
