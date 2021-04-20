Former U.S. Education Secretary Runs for Maryland Governor
Education

Former U.S. Education Secretary Runs for Maryland Governor

April 20, 2021 1 min read
Education Secretary John B. King, Jr., speaks on a panel with first lady Michelle Obama to college-bound students participating in the Reach Higher initiative's third annual Beating the Odds event on July 19, 2016 in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Education Secretary John B. King, Jr., speaks on a panel with first lady Michelle Obama to college-bound students participating in the Reach Higher initiative's third annual Beating the Odds event on July 19, 2016 in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Annapolis , Md. -

Former U.S. Education Secretary John King says he’s running for governor of Maryland.

King, who was education secretary in former President Barack Obama’s administration, announced on social media Tuesday he is seeking the Democratic nomination in a field of growing candidates in the 2022 election.

They are running to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term limited.

King says as governor he would focus on education, climate change and addressing systemic inequality.

King is now president and CEO of The Education Trust, a national nonprofit organization that seeks to identify and close opportunity and achievement gaps.

Last fall, he formed a political advocacy group in Maryland called Strong Future Maryland to focus on progressive policies.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education and current The Education Trust President John B. King Jr. discusses federal education policy in this 2017 interview.

Related Tags:
Maryland

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.