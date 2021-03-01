Sales & Marketing

For many education companies, winning over a school principal is a critically important strategy for securing business in school districts. If a principal tests a product and becomes its champion, it can pave a vendor’s path to a districtwide contract. But there are challenges with that strategy. Many central-office administrators are wary of companies working with individual principals, fearing it will sow confusion and lead to a disjointed educational or tech-based strategy. In this video, we'll show how K-12 companies can work with principals and build support for their products in districts without angering top administrators.