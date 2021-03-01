Sales & Marketing
Education news, analysis, and opinion about how education products and services are promoted and sold, and the reaction they're receiving from districts.
- Sales & Marketing Video Selling to K-12 Principals Without Alienating District LeadersFor many education companies, winning over a school principal is a critically important strategy for securing business in school districts. If a principal tests a product and becomes its champion, it can pave a vendor’s path to a districtwide contract. But there are challenges with that strategy. Many central-office administrators are wary of companies working with individual principals, fearing it will sow confusion and lead to a disjointed educational or tech-based strategy. In this video, we'll show how K-12 companies can work with principals and build support for their products in districts without angering top administrators.Sales & Marketing Video Don’t Buy Me a Steak DinnerSee what it takes to impress Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho in the sales process, from how he wants education companies to behave to his views on efficacy contracting.Sales & Marketing School Bus Radio Venture Raising ConcernsAs consumer and child-advocacy groups voice objections to a commercial radio venture that aims to outfit school buses with music and advertising that targets children, the safety of offering any radio programming on buses is also being debated.Sales & Marketing Ad InfinitumFaced with mounting pressures and shrinking district budgets, schools are letting advertisers boldly put their messages where no ads have gone before.Sales & Marketing New Breed of Retail Field Trips EmergingAt a time of tight school budgets, a new type of field trip to retail outlets have proved successful, but has also generated criticism as a blatant promotional tactic.Sales & Marketing Coca-Cola Plays Both Sides Of School Marketing GameEarlier this year, the beverage giant Coca-Cola Inc. said it would stop marketing to children under age 12. Yet the Atlanta-based multinational company has stepped up its presence in the lives of students and in the education world in other ways, some industry observers say.Sales & Marketing District Takes 'Moonlighting' To New LevelSchool officials in the Grapevine-Colleyville schools system near Dallas have expanded summer school to a full day of supervised activities—a la children's day camps—to increase revenue from courses like "Busy with Bells" and "Scientific Method with Hamsters."Sales & Marketing Sales Pitch: Go to School in Our DistrictThe Milwaukee school district and others around the country are honing their marketing tactics as competition for students rises.Sales & Marketing From Walls to Roofs, Schools Sell Ad Space
The Grapevine-Colleyville school district in Grapevine, Texas, is open for business.