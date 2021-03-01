Products
Education news, analysis, and opinion about the products and services offered by education businesses, and how districts are responding to them.
- Products Video Building a Research Base for Your K-12 ProductMany vendors like the idea of building a research base for their product, but they aren’t sure where to start. There are simple ways for companies to begin laying a research foundation, which can not only impress district buyers but help vendors learn more about their products and how schools are using them. In this Two-Minute Tip, EdWeek Market Brief Managing Editor Sean Cavanagh talks about large and small-scale research strategies that work.Products Video Creating Pilot Projects that Impress K-12 DistrictsSuccessful pilot projects can lead to school- or district-wide contracts if they’re successful. In this Two-Minute Tip, EdWeek Market Brief's Michelle Davis talks about the steps vendors need to take to make sure pilot projects meet their goals and those of district leaders and educators.Products Video 6 Tips to Boost Usage of Your Ed-Tech ProductSchool district leaders are looking at ed-tech products through a “use it or lose it” lens. With the help of new tools that monitor utilization of products in classrooms, they’re using data to determine whether to keep using different tools and platforms – or whether to pull the plug on them. How can ed-tech companies make sure their products are seen as essential? EdWeek Market Brief’s Michele Molnar offers tips for companies to make sure their usage is robust in classrooms.Products Video K-12 Demands for Social-Emotional Learning Products on the UpswingDistricts across the country are investing in products meant to provide social-emotional support to students, and their needs are creating new opportunities for companies in curriculum, PD, and other areas.