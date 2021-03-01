Money & Finance

This series, Start Up Spotlight, will feature video interviews with these developers, stories behind how they got started and sneak peaks into future iteration of their products. First off, we have Andrew Rowland and Peter Do, the co-founders of Classkick. This free iPad app allows teachers to easily create open response questions, push them out to students and then view student responses and annotations via a real-time dashboard. Check out this post to see the video interview and learn more!

