Money & Finance
Education news, analysis, and opinion about the funding structures and growth strategies of education businesses.
- Money & Finance Opinion Start Up Spotlight: ClassKickThis series, Start Up Spotlight, will feature video interviews with these developers, stories behind how they got started and sneak peaks into future iteration of their products. First off, we have Andrew Rowland and Peter Do, the co-founders of Classkick. This free iPad app allows teachers to easily create open response questions, push them out to students and then view student responses and annotations via a real-time dashboard. Check out this post to see the video interview and learn more!Money & Finance Opinion There Is No Bubble in Educational Technology: Not For Businesses That Actually Make SenseMany people are wondering whether there is a bubble in educational technology. Has too much venture capital been invested in the sector? Have valuations gotten too high? My answer is that there is a bubble in ideas that won't work and a dearth of capital for ideas that can work.Money & Finance Opinion Nice Test Scores, Can I Buy You?; The Future of Financing TalentA Company called Fantex recently announced it will be selling stock in football superstar Arian Foster, SEC-approval and all. With this breakthrough, is it only a matter of time before we can invest in the future earnings of promising kindergartners?Money & Finance Opinion EdTech Titans of Industry: A ReflectionThis week marked the second annual EdTech Titans of Industry event in New York City featuring some of the top players in education: Diane Rhoten, Jonathan Harber, Gates Bryant, and George Cigale. Here are some of the highlights..Money & Finance Series Startup StoriesThis occasional series examines the ongoing successes and setbacks of two educational startups.Money & Finance Opinion Mark it a Ten: Tech Acquirers Enter the World of EducationWith the rise of ed-tech over the past few years, we have seen a steady stream of publishers, media companies, and private equity shops acting on the back-end of the venture market as the ultimate acquirers. But we have not seen a major technology company jump on board... until now, with Amazon's purchase of TenMarksMoney & Finance Opinion Launching a Venture in Ed-Tech, Part Two: ValuationsThere seems to be this idea in venture capital that if an entrepreneur raises money at a high valuation, they have somehow succeeded. In reality, they will best succeed if they raise money at the PROPER valuation, though the process is a bit tricky.Money & Finance Opinion Private Enterprise & Public EducationPublic debate about for-profit education is confusing largely because it tends to ignore any benefits while focusing solely on the potential negatives.Money & Finance Opinion Twitter University: A Game Changer in EDU?Twitter has acquired an online training company called Marakana as a base for the launch of "Twitter University." Is this just the start of corporations molding an educational experience to their real world needs?Money & Finance Opinion Get to Know a C.E.O., with Joel KleinThough early in its academic life, Amplify is poised to transform the entire K-12 experience. The man leading this transformation is none other than former NYC Ed Chancellor Joel Klein. This is an interview with him.Money & Finance Opinion The Heart of Darkness*: Launching a Venture in the Ed-Tech MarketGot an idea for an Ed-Tech venture? Give it a go! But first: do your homework, recruit the right partners, and, of course, be ready to do the hustle. Here are some tips.Money & Finance Opinion Get to Know a C.E.O., with Michael LombardoWe all know about the achievement gap between the rich and the poor, but we don't often acknowledge that schools do a particularly good job of educating kids when they have them. To close the achievement gap, we need the involvement of the community and more organizations like Reading Partners. Let's meet their CEO, Michael Lombardo.Money & Finance Opinion The Impact of Investing in EducationWhen we discuss monetary policy and federal budget issues, Education is held as its own spending category, like Healthcare or Defense. The reality, however, is that investing in education simply means investing in progress within every other category, and it should be treated as such. Education touches every piece of the living experience.Money & Finance Opinion Turning Theory into Action: The Role of the Foundation in EducationDuring a recent Twitter binge, I encountered an op-ed from 1970 scolding the efforts of the United States to implement technology into the learning experience. It held up shockingly well to today's environment. For Government theory to turn into Government action, the Foundation must act as the intermediary.Money & Finance Opinion Get to Know a C.E.O., with Tiffany Cooper GueyeDr. Tiffany Cooper Gueye is the leader in charge of BELL (Building Educated Leaders for Life), a national non-profit organization that partners with schools and school districts to deliver high quality out-of-school time programs to underserved youth in grades K-8. Let's get to know her.