- Markets Video 3 Insights on the China MarketWorking successfully in the K-12 market of the most populous country in the world requires finding a good reseller, protecting your company’s intellectual property, and getting to know your customers. (October 22, 2018.)Markets Pearson Tests Growth-Mindset Messages in SoftwareAn experiment with embedding 'growth-mindset' messaging in software appeared to help students persist when they encountered difficulty, and raised ethical concerns.Markets Video The Global Ed-Tech Market: Risks, Opportunities for Companies Trying to Sell AbroadThe global ed-tech market presents numerous obstacles for K-12 companies, but also tantalizing opportunities if they can overcome those barriers. EdWeek Market Brief senior editor Sean Cavanagh spoke recently with company officials and others about the challenges ed-tech providers face in trying to work outside their home countries, which include trying to right viable buyers, the lack of reliable infrastructure in some nations and regions, increasingly complex demands from school officials, and the pressure on early-stage companies have a fully realized product before they go to market.Markets New Magazine Seeks to Bring 'Civil Discourse' to Education DebateHeaded up by former Los Angeles superintendent John E. Deasy, The Line will feature a variety of viewpoints on major K-12 issues.Markets News in Brief Publishers Get Poor Marks on Common-Core Math TextsThe curriculum-review website EdReports.org has released its first round of results for high school math textbooks, and three of the major publishers performed poorly.Markets McGraw-Hill Education Pulls Textbook Amid Criticism Over Middle East MapA series of maps in a comparative politics textbook purporting to show Palestinian loss of land enraged pro-Israel groups.Markets News in Brief Amazon to Launch Website For Open ResourcesAmazon Education is working on a new platform that will allow schools to upload, manage, share, and discover open education resources from a home page that in some ways resembles the one shoppers are accustomed to accessing on the massive online retailer's website.Markets News in Brief Curriculum-Review Group Dishes Out More Bad NewsEdReports.org, the group that bills itself as the Consumer Reports of common-core instructional materials, has released analyses of four more textbook series—and again, the results indicate publishers failed to meet the mark.Markets Commentary Beware the Bigoted Subtext of Children's LiteraturePositive and diverse representations of nonwhite characters in children’s books are essential for all kids, writes Alvin Irby.Markets Academic Support a Financial Challenge for School Business OfficersStretching limited dollars to expand educational opportunities will require some creative thinking and better sharing of lessons learned, school business officers suggested at a recent conference.Markets News in Brief After Controversy, District Dumps Offending BooksThe Minneapolis district last week sent out a notice saying it is immediately ending the use of all Reading Horizons instructional materials.Markets News in Brief Minneapolis Board Calls Books Culturally OffensiveAdministrators say they didn't fully vet the material before buying the books.Markets Some Online Sites May Blur News, Advocacy LineWhile many of the new online outlets reporting on education are bona fide news operations, others may be harder to pigeonhole.Markets Education Next Offers Policy Views, With an EdgeThe crisply produced education quarterly straddles the worlds of newsstand magazines and academic journals—and sometimes sparks controversy along the way.Markets News in Brief Texas Board Approves Most Contested TextsNearly all the social studies textbooks that were being considered by the Texas school board have been approved for use next school year.