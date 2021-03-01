Executive Skills & Strategy
Education news, analysis, and opinion about the work responsibilities of education industry executives.
- Executive Skills & Strategy Opinion Stop Ignoring the Innovation That Happens in Traditional Public SchoolsThree national educational funders explain a new program that is highlighting innovative practices in schools around the country.Executive Skills & Strategy 'Genius Hour' Lets Kids Take Charge: Would Einstein Have Liked This?Teachers open doors for students to fuel their curiosity and pursue passion projects, but educators warn against making it a free-for-all.Executive Skills & Strategy K12 Inc., Ga. Cyber Academy Contract Battle BrewsStudents locked out of their school's computer systems. Educators unable to get access to some students' records. Parents receiving emails asking that they return their children's laptops.Executive Skills & Strategy Report Roundup TeachingForty percent of what elementary school teachers do on a typical workday could be automated by 2030, predicts a new report by the McKinsey Global Institute.Executive Skills & Strategy One Superintendent's Approach to Pragmatic, Sustainable Tech LeadershipWhen it comes to school technology, Superintendent Doug Brubaker emphasizes robust infrastructure, regular refresh cycles, and training. Taxpayers and teachers are buying into the practical approach.Executive Skills & Strategy Ed-Tech Problems Open Doors for Entrepreneurs to Solve ThemThe only way an ed-tech company can have a meaningful impact in schools is by addressing a specific problem and offering a real solution.Executive Skills & Strategy What Educators Really ThinkTeachers say the technology ecosystems they experience in their schools are largely characterized by incremental, rather than transformational, changes.Executive Skills & Strategy News in Brief Group Pushes Vendors and Districts to Sign Computer Science Accessibility PledgeA leading group supporting the "computer science for all" push in schools wants vendors, investors, districts, and others to publicly commit to supporting improved accessibility for students with disabilities.Executive Skills & Strategy Gates, Zuckerberg Team Up to Craft New Ideas for SchoolsIn a new Request for Information, two of the most powerful groups in education philanthropy jointly seek ideas to improve students' math and writing skills, and "executive functions."Executive Skills & Strategy How Virtual Reality Is Helping Train New TeachersThe technology offers a middle ground between college classwork and a real K-12 classroom, experts say.Executive Skills & Strategy The Future of Classroom Technology: 5 Experts Weigh InBetter research will help schools evolve toward more creative use of classroom technology, ed-tech leaders predict.Executive Skills & Strategy Projectors Face New Classroom CompetitionEducators are now considering televisions in place of classroom projectors, but concerns about adaptability remain.Executive Skills & Strategy Science Learning No Longer Bound by Limits of School LaboratoriesOnline simulations, high-tech equipment, and student-owned digital devices are opening up a world of experimentation for science classes.Executive Skills & Strategy Tracking 20 Years of Change in Ed TechK-12 educators have a challenging road ahead in improving their use of technology. And that is why reporting on the state of school technology is more important than ever.Executive Skills & Strategy News in Brief New Database to Help Link Educators With ResearchersThe Every Student Succeeds Act's evidence standards are intended to drive more educators and researchers to work together to explore problems in education and find solutions.