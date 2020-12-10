Education Industry

School district leaders are looking at ed-tech products through a “use it or lose it” lens. With the help of new tools that monitor utilization of products in classrooms, they’re using data to determine whether to keep using different tools and platforms – or whether to pull the plug on them. How can ed-tech companies make sure their products are seen as essential? EdWeek Market Brief’s Michele Molnar offers tips for companies to make sure their usage is robust in classrooms.